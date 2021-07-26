Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000.

Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

