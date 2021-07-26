Zacks: Brokerages Expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Brokerages predict that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will announce $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. GameStop posted sales of $942.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GME shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.86.

NYSE:GME traded up $3.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,458,865. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.07 and a beta of -2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.19. GameStop has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $483.00.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GME. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in GameStop by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $1,253,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

