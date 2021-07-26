Zacks: Brokerages Expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Brokerages expect that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Elys Game Technology reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Elys Game Technology.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 million.

Several research firms have commented on ELYS. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology from $8.10 to $6.78 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ELYS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.14. 2,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,487. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44. Elys Game Technology has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $91.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 5.10.

In other Elys Game Technology news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $64,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 853,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,387.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELYS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 460.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elys Game Technology (ELYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.