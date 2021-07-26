Zacks: Brokerages Expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to Announce -$1.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will report ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.13) and the lowest is ($1.50). Azul posted earnings per share of ($2.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year earnings of ($4.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to ($4.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $334.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZUL. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after acquiring an additional 783,792 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Azul by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 590,300 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Azul by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,040,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,205,000 after acquiring an additional 768,797 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Azul in the 1st quarter worth $18,544,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Azul by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 890,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after buying an additional 143,476 shares in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZUL traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.51. 5,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,233. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60. Azul has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

