Zacks: Brokerages Expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Angi reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Angi.

ANGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Angi in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Angi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Angi by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,453,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,897,000 after acquiring an additional 850,347 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angi by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,285 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Angi by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,341,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,439,000 after acquiring an additional 798,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angi by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,770,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after acquiring an additional 155,998 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after buying an additional 558,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI remained flat at $$12.03 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,106. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1,203.00 and a beta of 1.97. Angi has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

