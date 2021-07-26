Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.06 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will post $24.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.90 million and the highest is $25.94 million. Sharps Compliance reported sales of $12.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year sales of $81.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.60 million to $83.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $83.28 million, with estimates ranging from $75.30 million to $101.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sharps Compliance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

In other news, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 2,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $43,531.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,888.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $158,132.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 654,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,889,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 484,682 shares of company stock worth $7,736,302. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 31,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 84,926 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 44.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMED opened at $9.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.71. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $160.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

