Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Semtech reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $61.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Semtech has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.38.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,014,000 after acquiring an additional 84,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,057,000 after acquiring an additional 133,494 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,029,000 after acquiring an additional 658,570 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,814,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,211,000 after acquiring an additional 158,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Semtech by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,678,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,991,000 after buying an additional 108,679 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

