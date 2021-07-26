Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to Announce $19.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will post earnings per share of $19.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $10.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $23.91. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $7.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $49.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $44.14 to $57.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $40.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.68 to $50.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.89.

REGN stock opened at $586.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $660.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $541.71.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,682 shares of company stock worth $46,831,512 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $506,839,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after buying an additional 767,152 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after purchasing an additional 728,261 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 351.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,262,000 after purchasing an additional 331,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after purchasing an additional 313,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.