Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to Post $0.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Ormat Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.73 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 428.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORA opened at $68.82 on Monday. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

