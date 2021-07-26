Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.23. KAR Auction Services posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $16.70. 1,104,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,767. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 831.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

