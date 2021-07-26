Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $705.75 Million

Brokerages expect that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will report $705.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $689.50 million to $720.30 million. Envista reported sales of $362.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.89 million. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 14,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $628,285.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,911 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Envista by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,342,000 after purchasing an additional 231,443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Envista by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,240,000 after acquiring an additional 378,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Envista by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,229,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,779,000 after acquiring an additional 196,705 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Envista by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $67,374,000.

Shares of NYSE NVST traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

