Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) to report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings. ENDRA Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ENDRA Life Sciences.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 300.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 192,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 2,455.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDRA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.88. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,391. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $78.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.22.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.