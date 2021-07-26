Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to Post $0.29 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. Cenovus Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.69.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $8.06 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 3.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0144 per share. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,316,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 489.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419,505 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 404.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,773 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

