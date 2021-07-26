Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will post $2.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.12 billion and the highest is $2.19 billion. Autoliv posted sales of $2.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year sales of $8.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Autoliv.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALV. TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv stock opened at $93.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.85. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $108.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autoliv (ALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.