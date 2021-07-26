Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will post ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.46). Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.76) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPS. Barclays PLC grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 843.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPS opened at $8.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $14.97.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

