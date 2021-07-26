Zacks: Analysts Expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Telephone and Data Systems reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. lifted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

NYSE:TDS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.26. 25,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,105. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.05. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.27%.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,452,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 158.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,958,000 after buying an additional 880,220 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 86.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,585,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after buying an additional 736,458 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 319.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after buying an additional 533,986 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 243.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 715,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after buying an additional 507,592 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

