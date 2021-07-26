Zacks: Analysts Expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to Post $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will report $1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $12.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.17 to $13.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.76 to $14.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.83.

JLL traded up $3.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,086. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $212.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.95.

In other news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $55,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

