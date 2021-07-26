Zacks: Analysts Expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $257.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will announce sales of $257.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $254.10 million. Insulet reported sales of $226.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.93.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of PODD opened at $276.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,127.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Insulet has a one year low of $189.02 and a one year high of $306.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.44.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

