Zacks: Analysts Expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Announce $1.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.40. Illumina posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 119.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $8.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $495.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 115.77 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.68.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $4,362,737. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Illumina by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,573 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in Illumina by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after acquiring an additional 524,907 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Illumina by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after acquiring an additional 238,281 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Illumina by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,606,000 after acquiring an additional 151,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

