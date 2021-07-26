Zacks: Analysts Expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). CatchMark Timber Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 13.18%.

CTT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. raised their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 50,517 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,010 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.00. 3,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,000. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $586.85 million, a P/E ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.