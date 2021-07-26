Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.77. WNS reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of WNS by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $9,131,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,834,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:WNS traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $80.76. 153,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,754. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.98. WNS has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $83.57.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

