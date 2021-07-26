Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.58 Million

Brokerages predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will post $4.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.92 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $18.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.83 million to $20.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.29 million, with estimates ranging from $8.67 million to $19.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 462.00% and a negative return on equity of 92.51%.

SYRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $4.69 on Monday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 8.28. The firm has a market cap of $290.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.