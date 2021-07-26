Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.19). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SGMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

SGMO opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.73. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $19.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

