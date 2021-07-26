Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86. Rogers posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year earnings of $7.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $8.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROG shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

ROG traded up $2.04 on Monday, hitting $196.40. 20,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,562. Rogers has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $206.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 54.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 3.9% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Rogers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rogers by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Rogers by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

