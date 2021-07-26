Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) will report $19.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progenity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.20 million. Progenity posted sales of $17.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year sales of $64.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.44 million to $68.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $47.25 million, with estimates ranging from $37.90 million to $56.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.24 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PROG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progenity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Progenity stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.56. 1,014,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,910. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84. Progenity has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $154.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progenity by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 472,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Progenity during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Progenity by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 24,356 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Progenity during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progenity during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

