Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.04 Million

Equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will post $10.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.30 million to $15.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year sales of $36.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 million to $57.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.43 million, with estimates ranging from $7.59 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDYA shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,613.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,107 shares of company stock valued at $189,664 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IDYA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.32. 5,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,511. The firm has a market cap of $734.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.92. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.68.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

