Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Analysts expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will post $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

NYSE:CPB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,411. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $8,686,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $920,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 38.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.