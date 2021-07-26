Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) will report earnings per share of ($2.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioVie’s earnings. BioVie reported earnings of ($3.83) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioVie will report full year earnings of ($7.18) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.15) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioVie.

BIVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of BioVie in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioVie in the 1st quarter worth $1,758,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioVie in the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BioVie in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioVie in the 4th quarter worth $1,278,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BioVie in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

BIVI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 20,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,309. The company has a market cap of $219.33 million and a PE ratio of -2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55. BioVie has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $46.10.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

