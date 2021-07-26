Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to report ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.27). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Asana.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.07.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,349,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $847,079.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,236,689.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and sold 111,672 shares valued at $5,492,679. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $29,550,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASAN opened at $72.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60. Asana has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.86.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asana (ASAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.