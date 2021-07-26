Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

ARI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

NYSE ARI traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.73. 10,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,938. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 80.75 and a quick ratio of 80.75. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $483,462.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $221,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,533 shares of company stock worth $1,004,776 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

