YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stock Position Lifted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,377 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in YETI by 831.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after buying an additional 1,725,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in YETI by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,818,000 after buying an additional 110,612 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in YETI by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,711,000 after buying an additional 181,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in YETI by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,200,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,686,000 after buying an additional 223,250 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.68.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $1,707,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,895,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,577 shares of company stock worth $18,314,362. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI opened at $97.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $97.84.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

