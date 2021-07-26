YAM v3 (YAM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $122,915.00

YAM v3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 26th. One YAM v3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM v3 has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and approximately $122,915.00 worth of YAM v3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YAM v3 has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00049490 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015634 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.57 or 0.00843395 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00084525 BTC.

About YAM v3

YAM v3 (YAM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. YAM v3’s total supply is 13,835,135 coins and its circulating supply is 12,370,120 coins. YAM v3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM v3’s official website is yam.finance . YAM v3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM v3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM v3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM v3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM v3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

