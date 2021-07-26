xRhodium (XRC) Price Tops $1.55 on Top Exchanges

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00004084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $47.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 55% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get xRhodium alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005035 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004717 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000556 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00033725 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001049 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00042571 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000216 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.