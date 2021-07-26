xRhodium Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.83 Million (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for $1.47 or 0.00004164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, xRhodium has traded 42.1% higher against the dollar. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $1,226.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

xRhodium Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

