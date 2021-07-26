XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $41.00

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.00, but opened at $38.72. XPeng shares last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 70,813 shares traded.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. lifted their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.38.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

