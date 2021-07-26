Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on XMTR. William Blair started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

XMTR stock opened at $74.66 on Monday. Xometry has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $97.57.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

