xBTC Price Hits $0.48 on Exchanges (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. In the last week, xBTC has traded 39.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One xBTC coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001258 BTC on popular exchanges. xBTC has a market capitalization of $826,686.38 and approximately $2,928.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get xBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00039069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00119908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00133240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,214.00 or 0.99638243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.48 or 0.00838221 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 1,719,875 coins and its circulating supply is 1,712,777 coins. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.