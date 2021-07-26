X-CASH (XCASH) Hits One Day Volume of $118,422.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $11.15 million and approximately $118,422.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, X-CASH has traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000792 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014368 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000077 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,142,562,058 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

