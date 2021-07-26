Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,913,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,927,000 after buying an additional 736,473 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $103,587,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,039,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,704,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Workiva by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 954,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,218,000 after purchasing an additional 240,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Workiva by 1,458.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,634,000 after purchasing an additional 685,326 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

WK opened at $129.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -138.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.69. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.44 and a 12 month high of $130.96.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $821,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $2,101,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,956,313.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,898,920 in the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

