Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Truist from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.59.

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.37. 4,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,192. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.39, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 4.7% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd raised its position in Wingstop by 1.1% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Wingstop by 21.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 760.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

