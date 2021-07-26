Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Truist from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.88% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.59.
Shares of NASDAQ WING traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.37. 4,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,192. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.39, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.31.
In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 4.7% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd raised its position in Wingstop by 1.1% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Wingstop by 21.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 760.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.