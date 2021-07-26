Whiteheart 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $96,812.00 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $7.53 million and $96,812.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for $846.93 or 0.02102462 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded up 41.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00037872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00113998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00129563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $40,199.54 or 1.00736237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002664 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.66 or 0.00801048 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.