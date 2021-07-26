Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 314,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,266 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners were worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLKP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,679,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4,098.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

NYSE:WLKP opened at $27.02 on Monday. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $951.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.54.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $268.21 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.53%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

