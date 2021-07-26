Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $87.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We are pleased by Wabtec's decision to acquire Nordco, a North American company providing products and services to rail-related industries, for $400 million. The deal is expected to close shortly. The company's cost-cutting measures are also supporting the bottom line. Further, decline in operating costs is aiding. We are also impressed by Wabtec’s commitment to reward its shareholders despite adversities. Its liquidity position is impressive too. However, its operations are being disrupted by coronavirus woes. Below-par performance in the transit segment is hurting sales as well. Mainly due to the coronavirus-induced weakness, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year. Although volumes improved, the same remains weaker than the pre-pandemic levels.”

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Shares of WAB opened at $81.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.33. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $55.83 and a one year high of $86.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $753,603.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,974 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 130,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

