WesBanco (WSBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect WesBanco to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect WesBanco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $32.02 on Monday. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $54,480.00. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

