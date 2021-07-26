Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Shares Gap Up to $18.31

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.31, but opened at $18.90. Werewolf Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 110 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on HOWL shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.91.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($83.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($82.93). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,715,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,440,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm acquired 125,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,012,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.