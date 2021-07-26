Wells Fargo & Company Raises CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $34.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.25.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65. CSX has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,965,490 shares of company stock worth $198,283,207 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3,988.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 56,113 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,291,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,201,000 after purchasing an additional 214,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 230,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.