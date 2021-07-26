Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by CAMG Solamere Management LLC

CAMG Solamere Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 395.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66,826 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,594,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,440 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.76. 192,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,760,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $185.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

