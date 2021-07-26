Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,738,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,225 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 48,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,184,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

WFC stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $44.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,760,105. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

