Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $60.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a sell rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Intel stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,981 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $21,781,000 after buying an additional 20,565 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its stake in Intel by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 74,659 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Intel by 50.4% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,280 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.9% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,524 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 36,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

