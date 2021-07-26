Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (PSM)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR: PSM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/21/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €17.70 ($20.82) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/20/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/20/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/20/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/6/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €18.00 ($21.18) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/28/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PSM stock traded up €0.25 ($0.29) on Monday, hitting €16.90 ($19.88). The stock had a trading volume of 1,411,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 1 year low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a 1 year high of €19.00 ($22.35). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

